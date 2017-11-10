Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off

It's beginning to feel a little more like the holiday season outside just in time for the first night of the Festival of Lights.

There are two million lights in the whole festival, it's really a sight you have to see for yourself.

There is a three-mile driving tour to can take, there's marshmallow roasting, train rides, a carousel, and even photo opportunities to Mingle with Kringle.

The Festival is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every night until Jan. 1. Sunday through Thursday the event is open from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., and is open from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

