Investigators arrest suspect for murder underneath Huger Street overpass

Charleston police investigators have arrested a man accused of a murder under an overpass in downtown Charleston.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Quinton Lee Capers in connection to the murder that happened underneath the Huger Street overpass.

According to police, the incident happened between Nov. 1 and the early morning of Nov. 2

"A passerby found the body of an adult black male about 9 a.m. underneath the overpass," CPD officials said."He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Capers was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Coroner has not yet provided the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

Residents, businesses react to crime scene

Kate Fischer works at Palmetto Brewing Company right next to the Huger Street overpass. When she got to work the morning of the incident, she said she encountered the crime scene.

"It was definitely crazy,” Fischer said. “There were cars everywhere, I almost couldn't pull in to the parking lot because there were so many people. Then I saw what was going on."

Locals said the area is heavily traveled by car and foot.

"There are a lot of people who travel up and down this little path underneath the bridge, because of the shortcuts," said Lionel Cheathel, of Charleston.

Cheathel said some people do sleep there.

"A lot of homeless people be around this area just as well," he added.

