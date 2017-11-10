Stratford's Marion, Goose Creek's Candor Being Replaced

Two of the biggest schools in the Lowcountry made huge changes in their football program on Friday as Stratford let go of head coach Joe Marion while Chris Candor is out as the head coach at Goose Creek.

Marion was the head coach of the Knights for 4 seasons after replacing state title winning head coach Ray Stackley.

Marion had spent more than a decade as Stackley's assistant and was quickly named his replacement when Stackley retired in 2014. Marion had a solid first season going 9-4 but managed to win just 7 games over the next 3 years going 16-29 overall. His stint also included two trips to the playoffs, including this season when Stratford was eliminated in the first round.

"In the end I just didn't get the job done" Marion told Live 5 Sports. "I worked as hard as I could and was hoping for another year to go out on my own terms but it didn't work out that way."

Candor leaves the Goose Creek program after 3 seasons as the head coach after replacing the schools all-time winningest coach, Chuck Reedy.

He also had a good first season with the Gators going 9-4 in 2015 and leading the team to the AAAA Division 1 state semifinals before falling to Ft. Dorchester.

But the following 2 seasons saw the Gators go just 5-15 and miss the playoffs this season. Overall Candor, who's a Goose Creek alum and spent almost a decade on Reedy's staff, went 14-19.

"I am no longer the head football coach at Goose Creek High School." Candor texted to Live 5 Sports. "I have decided to pursue other interests."