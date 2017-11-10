Clemson forward Skara suspended nine games

The NCAA announced on Friday that Clemson men’s basketball redshirt-junior David Skara will be suspended for the first nine games of the 2017-18 season.

The suspension was handed down due to a violation that occurred while Skara was a student-athlete at Valparaiso University in April 2016 prior to transferring to Clemson and serving a year in residence.

“We’re disappointed in the NCAA for withholding David from competition, but we are certainly proud of the way he is handling it,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “We’ll anticipate his return for our game against Florida on Dec. 16.”



-per Clemson Athletics