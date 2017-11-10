Bucs blown out by hot-shooting Davidson

Davidson sunk a program and Atlantic 10 Conference single-game record 26 three-pointers to hand Charleston Southern a 110-62 loss in Friday’s season opener at Belk Arena.

The Wildcats came out red hot, burying eight threes in the opening 5:07 to sprint out to a 24-0 lead. Davidson (1-0) tacked on eight more triples to build a 58-23 halftime advantage, and led by as many as 51 points in the second half. Kellen Grady, Oskar Michelsen and Jon Axel Gudmundsson combined to go 18-for-27 from beyond the arc to spearhead the three-point barrage.

CSU (0-1), starting three true freshmen and four first-year players, struggled on both ends of the floor. The Bucs shot just 31 percent and committed eight turnovers in the opening half while trying to contain the Wildcats’ motion offense.

CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh hopes his team can turn the page heading into Sunday’s trip to North Carolina State.

“We ran into an unbelievable shooting display and you have to give a lot of credit to Davidson,” Radebaugh said. “A lot of the shots were open but it was still as good a shooting display as I’ve seen in my career. It got away from us early and snowballed. It’s a lesson for a young team. Our guys are smart so they’ll learn from it, stay positive and get ready to go Sunday.”



-per CSU Athletics