Gamecock men dispatch Wofford

Maik Kotsar had 13 points and Frank Booker added 12 off three 3-pointers in a 73-52 rout of Wofford - the Gamecocks' 17th straight opening-game victory Friday night.

South Carolina (1-0) spoiled the debut of Wofford's glittering Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, a 3,400-seat arena funded by Richardson, owner of the Carolina Panthers and a Wofford alumnus.

Wofford (0-1) kept things tight most of the first half and trailed 25-22 on Derrick Brooks' jumper with 3:15 left in the opening half. That's when the Gamecocks took control with a 20-2 run that spanned both periods. Booker and fellow first-year player Wesley Myers had 3s in the run. When Hassani Gravett closed the surge with one more 3, South Carolina led 45-24.

Freshman Felipe Haase and graduate transfer Myers added 10 points each for the Gamecocks, who returned just two starters from the team that that made it to the program's first Final Four a year ago. Chris Silva, along with Kotsar, the only starters back from the NCAA Tournament run, had nine points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

Fletcher Magee had 17 points, 15 in the opening half, to lead Wofford.