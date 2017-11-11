Coastal Opens the Season with a Win over Piedmont International

Coastal Carolina University started the 2017-18 season in strong fashion in defeating Piedmont International 102-50.

Five players reached double-digits as CCU shot 55 percent from the field, including an incredible 70 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

Zac Cuthbertson made his first regular season game with the Chants a monster in scoring 22 point in only 16 minutes of action. Josh Coleman and Jaylen Shaw each contributed with 14 points with Shaw going perfect from the field. He hit all five of his field goals and hit one three point field goal and all three of his free throws.

Matt Lindsey knocked down three field goals from beyond the three point line and finished with 11 points while Demario Beck scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.

The Chants out rebounded PIU (2-1) 53-31 as Artur Labinowicz had a team and game-high eight followed by Coleman who matched Beck’s seven boards.

CCU (1-0) hit 39 field goals and did a good job distributing the basketball as they had 20 assists in the game. Shaw had a game-high six.

In shooting 70 percent in the opening half, CCU hit 21 of 30 shots, and that includes knocking down seven of its 13 three point field goals as the Chants opened up a 61-28 halftime lead.

Shaw was a perfect four-for-four from the field to lead the team with 12 first half points. Cuthbertson scored 10 early points before picking up his second foul and only played the first five minutes of the game.

CCU will now hit the road for its next four games, beginning with a Nov. 14 game at Lamar. Opening tip is set for 8 p.m. Following that game the Chants will head to Nassau for the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase for three games, before returning home for a Nov. 21 game against St. Andrews.