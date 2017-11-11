SC State drops season open at Wisconsin

South Carolina State dropped a tough 50-85 decision to Wisconsin in season opening matchup at the Kohl Center Friday night.
Graduate guard Donte Wright tossed in a team-high 13 points, while sophomore forward Damani Applewhite added nine points and three rebounds in the loss.
Justin Jones added eight points off the bench in a reserve role for the Bulldogs.
The Badgers were led by Ethan Happ with the games only double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
South Carolina State returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 12th) for the second of a four-game road swing with Boston College in a 1 p.m. showdown, followed by, a Tuesday, Nov. 14 game (7 p.m.) at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. and a Friday, Nov. 17 game (9 p.m.) at AP-ranked No. 21 UCLA in Los Angeles.
