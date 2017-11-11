Quantcast

Crews respond to automobile accident in Mount Pleasant - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to automobile accident in Mount Pleasant

Emergency crews responded to an accident in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Venning Road and Hungry Neck Boulevard.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department, two people involved in the wreck have been transported to the hospital.

The scene has since been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly