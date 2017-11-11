Body found in Goose Creek, police investigating

A body has been found in Goose Creek and police are investigating, they say.

The body was found in the Crowfield Plantation Lake, according to Lt. Hornor with the Goose Creek Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area just before 1 p.m.

The Berkeley County Coroner will release the name of the person.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

