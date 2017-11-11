Quantcast

Dispatch: Multiple units responding to accident on Main Road

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Multiple units are responding to an accident on Main Road, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Main Road and Savannah Highway.

Two patients were taken to MUSC and one patient was taken to St. Francis for injuries, according to Charles Francis with the City of Charleston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

