Veterans Day Parade Salutes Lowcountry Veterans

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Veterans Day Parade honored Lowcountry Veterans on Saturday.

This was the 17th year the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be coordinating this celebratory Veterans Day parade in the City of Charleston.

The event included multiple marching bands, historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups, and Veterans service organization floats.

This year’s parade co-Grand Marshals were both U.S. Army Veterans and former World War II POWs, Mr. Jack Lillich and Mr. Irving Bellow.

The parade was kicked-off in front of the Noisy Oyster with a welcome address from Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Flo Hutchison, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the Laing Middle School choir and a C-17 flyover by Joint Base Charleston’s 437th Airlift Wing.

The parade honored and thanked Lowcountry heroes of every generation, who selflessly served in our nation’s military during times of peace or times of war.

The parade was a small token of our community’s gratitude and appreciation.

