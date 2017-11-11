Atlanta Uses OT Goal To Edge Rays

The Atlanta Gladiators (7-4-0-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (7-1-2-0) in overtime for the second consecutive night Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum by a score of 2-1.



Forward Johnny McInnis scored the lone tally for South Carolina in the second period, while goaltender Parker Milner made 22 saves in the contest.



Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening frame. Atlanta netminder Dan Vladar made 12 saves, while Milner stopped six shots for the Stingrays in the first 20 minutes.



McInnis opened the scoring at 8:49 of the middle period, wristing a puck past Vladar from the high slot to give South Carolina a 1-0 edge. The forward, who had just missed an open opportunity on his previous shift, made good on his next opportunity with assists from forwards Kelly Zajac and Steven Whitney.



Atlanta evened the game at 1-1 when Derek Nesbitt converted on the power play at 14:08 of the second.



The two teams traded chances in the third, but both were shut down by the opposing goaltenders and the game extended into overtime for the second consecutive day.



Phil Lane got credit for the game-winner for the Gladiators with assists from Alex Gacek and Ben Danford at 3:20 of the extra period.



The Stingrays picked up points in both games and have moved into second place in the ECHL’s South Division through 10 games with a record of 7-1-2-0 and 16 points.



South Carolina outshot Atlanta 31- 24 on the night, while the Gladiators had the only power play goal in the game going 1-for-3. The Stingrays finished 0-for-3 on the man-advantage and managed the lone tally against Vladar who finished with 30 saves.



The Rays are back in action on Tuesday morning in Jacksonville against the Icemen at 10:30 a.m. The Stingrays return to North Charleston Saturday to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Marvel Super Hero Night at 7:05 p.m.



