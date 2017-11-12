Bulldogs Fall in SoCon Finale at Furman, 56-20

The Citadel Bulldogs dropped their 2017 SoCon finale on Saturday to rival Furman at Paladin Stadium, 56-20.

Furman (7-3, 6-1) scored on its first five possessions to put The Citadel (5-5, 3-5 SoCon) in an early hole. The Paladins racked up 544 yards, the most he Bulldogs have allowed this season, while holding The Citadel to just 146 yards on the ground. Bulldog quarterback Jordan Black threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, but the Bulldogs couldn’t answer Furman early.

“Very disappointing, we didn’t play anywhere near our best football today,” Citadel head coach Brent Thompson said. “Give credit to Furman. That is a good, tough football team. They whipped us pretty good today. We have to get stops on defense and be able to run the veer on offense. We didn’t get either of those things done today.”

The Bulldogs pieced together 20 points behind a big day from senior running back Cam Jackson. Jackson had 271 all-purpose yards including a 61-yard TD reception and The Citadel’s three longest kickoff returns of the season.

Furman jumped to a quick 7-0 lead as P.J. Blazejowski found Cam Burnette for 20 yards on its opening possession, capping a 6-play, 70-yard drive to open the game. The Paladins would score on all five of their possessions in the first half to put the Bulldogs in a tough spot.

Blazejowski was 11-for-14 through the air for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Antonio Wilcox had 106 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The Citadel found some offense in the second half as Jordan Black found Raleigh Webb for a 48-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs first snap of the half following a 51-yard kickoff return by Jackson, the Bulldogs’ longest this season.

Jackson would score The Citadel’s second touchdown, kicking through a few tackles to break free for a 61-yard touchdown reception from Black. The Bulldogs added a late touchdown run from Brandon Berry from 1-yard out.

Safety Aron Spann III led The Citadel with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Linebacker Myles Pierce also had 10 tops.

The Bulldogs wrap up their season at Clemson next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:20 p.m. on the ACC Network.