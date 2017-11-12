Deputies: One person dead after shooting at a Wadmalaw Island club

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
WADMALAW ISLAND, SC -

One person is dead after a shooting at Ardy's Social Club on Wadmalaw Island. 

Shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Ardy's Social Club, 2261 Margaret Grey Road, to investigate a report of a shooting. Dispatchers initially said deputies were responding to a reported shooting along the 2200 block of Maybank Highway. 

Upon deputies' arrival, they were informed that a shooting occurred in the club during an altercation.

The victim was driven to a nearby Circle K convenient store where he died from his injuries.

The suspect(s) was not on scene when deputies arrived.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office forensic unit and detectives are on scene collecting information and processing the crime scene.

At this time, officials do no have descriptors of any suspect(s) at this time. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Charleston County Coroner's Office will identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843.554.1111. 

