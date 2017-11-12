Quantcast

Charleston County deputies respond to reported shooting on Johns Island

By Justin Brickler, Producer
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Sheriff's deputies and Charleston police are responding to a reported shooting, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Dispatchers say the reported shooting happened along the 2200 block of Maybank Highway on Johns Island. 

Crews responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

