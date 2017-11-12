Driver killed in Georgetown County after being ejected from vehicle

One person is dead after an overnight accident in Georgetown County.

The accident happened on U.S. 17A, which is also known as Saints Delight Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. when the driver ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

We've reached out to the coroner's office for the driver's identity.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.





All rights reserved. Copyright WCSC 2017.









