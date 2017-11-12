Quantcast

Fire crews respond to a reported structure fire in West Ashley

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Saint Andrews and Charleston Fire departments responded to a reported structure fire, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews responded to the 3500 block of Mary Ader Avenue in West Ashley. 

The reported call went out at 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

