Police looking for Georgetown robbery suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate Brent Ladain Shannon for questioning in relation to an armed robbery.

Shannon is a 37-year-old white male that is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The robbery in question took place on Saturday November 11 at the Dollar General located in the 8000 block of N. Fraser Street, near the intersection of Choppee Road.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anonymous tips may also be sent using Text-A-Tip, by dialing 274637 and texting the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

