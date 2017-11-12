Police investigating report of shots fired on Dorchester Road

Officers with the City of North Charleston Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired, dispatch confirms.

The shooting incident happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road.

A man told police he was driving on Apartment Boulevard when we noticed he was being followed by another driver and then he heard gunshots, police say.

The man attempted to get a gun from his glove compartment and it discharged inside of his vehicle causing him to strike another vehicle.

No was one injured in the incident.

The driver was arrested for driving under suspension, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

