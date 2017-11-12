Five Loaves Café will resume normal operations after woman accidentally discharges firearm

Five Loaves Café will resume normal operations after a woman accidentally shot herself Sunday afternoon, according to management at the business.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Summerville police and Dorchester County EMS responded to Five Loaves Café located at 214 N Cedar Street for a shots fired call.

A woman having lunch with her friend accidentally shot herself, according to Stephen Harman, who is a managing partner of the restaurant.

Once the firearm discharged, the bullet grazed her in the buttocks and also struck her friend in the leg, Nick Santanna with the Summerville Police Department said.

"Officers told us there was no criminal conduct whatsoever with the shooting," Harman said.

Officers assured the restaurant staff the woman was legally carrying her weapon, according to Harman.

The restaurant is continuing to remain open for business for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

