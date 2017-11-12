Deputies investigating fatal wreck on Maybank Highway

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident that occurred on Sunday.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Maybank Highway near Bugby Plantation Road on Wadmalaw Island.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a black Ford Expedition was traveling on Maybank Highway toward Bears Bluff when it ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division will investigate the cause of the accident and the Charleston County Coroner's Office will identify the victim.

