Neighbors still in shock after body found in Goose Creek lake

A Goose Creek community still in shock Sunday night after police found a body in Crowfield Plantation Lake on Saturday.

It's been more than 24-hours since the body was found, but neighbors in the area say when they heard the news, they were just confused.

The many people of the community say with a crime, especially a crime like this, isn't something they see often in this neighborhood.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office is still investigating what exactly happened, there's still no word on what the cause of death was.

Police say they should have more information by Monday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.