Dispatch: Emergency officials responding to auto-pedestrian wreck

Dispatch: Emergency officials responding to auto-pedestrian wreck

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials are responding to an auto-pedestrian wreck on Johns Island, dispatch confirms.

The incident happened on Brownswood Road near Maybank Highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

