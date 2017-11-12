S.C. State blown out at Boston College

Boston College ran a simple pick-and-roll play that led to a dunk on its first possession of the game.



It seemed like it was that easy the entire game.



Steffon Mitchell scored 21 points, Jordan Chatman had 13 and Boston College breezed to a 91-52 victory over South Carolina State on Sunday afternoon.



Ky Bowman added 10 points, graduate transfer Deontae Hawkins had 11 rebounds with five points and Jerome Robinson, named to the preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, scored nine points in limited action for the Eagles (2-0).



"I thought we played really unselfishly, the ball was moving," BC coach Jim Christian said. "Some of the best possessions we had were when we didn't score, but the plays were run. It was just a really good feel for where guys were."



Janai Raynor Powell led the Bulldogs (0-2) with nine points. They shot only 32.1 percent and were outrebounded 50-26.



"I was really disappointed with our guys," said SC State coach Murray Garvin, who spoke to his team - at times loudly - in the locker room for about 30 minutes after the game. "I didn't feel like we showed up from the first set play. I just felt like it was downhill from there."



Christian went deep into his bench late in the first half and played mostly reserves in the final 10 minutes.



"It was fun having the walk-ons, everybody got in," Mitchell said. "It was a great time."



The Eagles hit three from beyond the arc during a 15-0 run when they took control early into the opening half, turning a one-point lead into a 26-10 advantage.



Leading by 17, BC closed the half with a 13-2 spree en route to its 47-19 halftime edge.



The Eagles began the second half by scoring 12 of the first 13 points. Mitchell had five.



BIG PICTURE



South Carolina State: Not the best of ways to gain confidence opening a season. Coming off a 35-point loss at Wisconsin, the Bulldogs looked overmatched early. They were dominated on the glass and seemed to have trouble getting decent shots many trips down the floor.



"You still want to see progress," Garvin said. "I thought from the other night playing against Wisconsin, I wasn't real pleased with our progress today."



Boston College: A big difference offensively from opening night with better scoring balance. The Eagles will need to continue to find more scoring besides the talented backcourt tandem of Robinson and Bowman if they're going to compete in the ACC. . Robinson played only 19 minutes and Bowman 24.



"It's good to find rest for them," Christian said. "They know their minutes are going to be high when the games go on."



SHARP SHOOTING



Behind Chatman's 3-for-3, the Eagles went 7 for 9 on their initial 3-point attempts. BC also connected on nine of its first 12 shots overall.



DO WE KNOW EACH OTHER?



It was the first meeting between the schools. BC played only its sixth-ever game against a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school. The Eagles are 3-0 lifetime against Maryland-Eastern Shore and 2-0 versus Coppin State.



BOARD CONTROL



Hawkins had as many rebounds (nine) as did the Bulldogs' entire team with just under four minutes left in the first half. The 6-foot-8 forward had 15 rebounds in an opening-night win over Maine.



UP NEXT



South Carolina State: At Yale on Tuesday in its third of a four straight road games to open the season.



Boston College: Hosts Sacred Heart on Tuesday.