CofC Volleyball finishes regular season with 14th straight win

The No. 22 (VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll) College of Charleston volleyball team needed five sets to dispatch William and Mary on senior day Sunday, as Krissy Mummey (Hudson, Ohio) recorded a match-high 16 kills and Jane Feddersen (Leesburg, Va.) established a new career-best with 11 blocks.

With the victory, College of Charleston (26-4, 15-1 CAA) extended its winning streak to 14 matches, and won the match by scores of 25-12, 13-25, 25-19, 21-25, and 15-6. The Cougars posted 61 kills, 55 digs, seven service aces, 14 blocks, and a .289 hitting percentage. William and Mary (5-25, 2-14 CAA) finished the day with 53 kills, 52 digs, 12 blocks, and a .203 attacking clip.

Mummey paced the Cougars with 16 kills, three blocks, three service aces, and a .542 hitting percentage to finish the regular season with a CAA-best .425 clip on the attack. Kennedy Madison (Evansville, Ind.) added 13 kills, three blocks, and a .455 hitting percentage, while Feddersen finished the day with a match- and career-high 11 blocks. Allison Beckman (Apex, N.C.) and Natalie Tucker (Isle of Palms, S.C.) dished out 34 and 18 assists, respectively, as McKala Rhodes (Charleston, S.C.) recorded a contest-best 18 digs.

Kate Dedrick led the way for William and Mary with 14 kills and five blocks, while Heather Pippus and Sydney Biniak added 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Autumn Brenner totaled a match-high 40 assists, as Denisha Shaw tallied 10 blocks and Katie Turner posted 15 digs. Pippus finished with 12 digs to account for a double-double.

The top-seeded Cougars will await the winner of the quarterfinal between Northeastern (17-12, 10-6 CAA) and Hofstra (17-13, 9-7 CAA) in the first semifinal of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship. First serve is slated for 5:00 pm on Friday, November 17 in Harrisonburg, Va. on the campus of James Madison.



-per CofC Athletics