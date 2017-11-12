Portion of River Road closed after accident involving fire hydrant

A Lowcountry man is behind bars after he reportedly ran over a fire hydrant Sunday evening.

The incident happened near the Main Road and River Road intersection on Johns Island.

According to officials on the scene, the man is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Now, officials are working to figure out how to cut the water off.

The accident happened near a gas station leaving the area flooded with water.

Road closures are in place as fire officials measure the depth of the water.

St. John's Water crews arrived on the scene to help with the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

