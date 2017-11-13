Judge passes hearing in case of Walterboro woman accused of kidnapping baby to raise child herself

Gloria Williams, the woman from Walterboro who allegedly kidnapped a child in Jacksonville and raised it as her own, had a court date Tuesday.

The judge passed her pre-trial hearing until January 4, 2018. The final pre-trial hearing is expected on February 6, 2018 with jury selection on February 12, 2018.

She was arrested in January in Colleton County after investigators in Florida determined she had entered a Jacksonville hospital in a nurse's uniform on July 10, 1998 and kidnapped a child. The kidnapping then became a national story.

Kamiyah Mobley was determined to be the abducted child through DNA testing with Williams allegedy using the name Alexis Manigo for the child. Williams was booked into a Florida jail on Jan. 17.

She pled not guilty to the charges on Feb. 9. After a hearing in July, the judge set a date for jury selection.

Investigators say Williams passed Mobley off as her own child for 18 years. Her story allegedly fell apart when fraudulent identity documents were found.

A tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Colleton County, where they found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday as the missing girl but living under a different name.

Investigators say Mobley had a feeling she may have been a victim of kidnapping, but thought Williams was her biological mother.

