Walterboro woman accused of kidnapping baby to raise child herself due in court

Gloria Williams, the woman from Walterboro who allegedly kidnapped a child in Jacksonville and raised it as her own, has a court date Tuesday.

She was arrested in January in Colleton County after investigators in Florida determined she had entered a Jacksonville hospital in a nurse's uniform on July 10, 1998 and kidnapped a child. The kidnapping then became a national story.

Kamiyah Mobley was determined to be the abducted child through DNA testing with Williams allegedy using the name Alexis Manigo for the child. Williams was booked into a Florida jail on Jan. 17.

She pled not guilty to the charges on Feb. 9. After a hearing in July, the judge set a date for jury selection.

Investigators say Williams passed Mobley off as her own child for 18 years. Her story allegedly fell apart when fraudulent identity documents were found.

A tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Colleton County, where they found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday as the missing girl but living under a different name.

Investigators say Mobley had a feeling she may have been a victim of kidnapping, but thought Williams was her biological mother.

