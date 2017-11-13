Charleston city council, public to receive West Ashley area drainage study findings

The Charleston city council and general public will soon find out the results of a study conducted on the drainage of the Church Creek Drainage Basin.

The study aimed to review previous studies as well as give ideas for improvements to the limit future flooding and property damage in the area. Weston & Sampson Engineering will present the study findings on Monday night at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers. The public will get its first look on Thursday night at West Ashley High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“The city of Charleston is committed to determining the best possible solution for those experiencing repeated flooding in the Church Creek drainage basin," City of Charleston Director of Public Service Laura Cabiness said. "We look forward to Weston & Sampson’s presentation of their findings and suggestions for a potential path forward to alleviate the impact of flooding in the area.”

The basin is currently 80 percent developed according to the Charleston County website. It includes neighborhoods such as Shadowmoss, Hickory Farms and Forest Lakes. A natural drainage channel exists between between the outlet under U.S. Highway 61 and the Seaboard Systems Railroad, the site says.

The Shadowmoss neighborhood experienced extensive flooding during Hurricane Irma. The flooding also occurred in 2015 when some residents' homes were reportedly burglarized after they evacuated.

