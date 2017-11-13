IOP police: SWAT assists in overnight domestic situation

A domestic situation on the Isle of Palms led to a larger than normal response early Monday morning.

Isle of Palms police and the Charleston County Sheriff's Department both responded to the scene in the 200 block of Carolina Blvd after neighbors reported a domestic quarrel according to IOP police.

The occupants of the house became unresponsive when police arrived and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit was called to the scene to assist. Police say it ended at 7:15 a.m. with a peaceful surrender of both subjects.

No evacuations of the neighborhood were necessary.

