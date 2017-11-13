IOP police: SWAT assists in overnight domestic situation

Charleston County divers say there was no one inside a car spotted in the water at an Edisto Island boat landing Monday morning.More >>
The woman on the other end of the crash which led to the arrest of state Sen. Paul Campbell for driving under the influence is now suing him for motor vehicle negligence.More >>
A domestic situation on the Isle of Palms led to a larger than normal response early Monday morning.More >>
The body that was found in a Goose Creek pond by two fishermen Friday has been identified.More >>
Gloria Williams, the woman from Walterboro who allegedly kidnapped a child in Jacksonville and raised it as her own, has a court date Tuesday.More >>
