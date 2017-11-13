Body found in Goose Creek lake identified

The body that was found in a Goose Creek pond by two fishermen Friday has been identified.

Tanya Vaughan-Youmans, 38, was found by two fishermen in Crowfield Lake adjacent to Crowfield Blvd.

After being called to the scene on Friday, police spoke to both fishermen separately. According to the incident report, the fishermen arrived at the lake at around 12:30 p.m.and were fishing on the far left corner, away from Vaughan-Youmans' initial location.

As one of the fishermen began to walk along the shoreline, he told police he saw a floating object in the water about 15 feet away. He said he initially thought it was a mannequin and called the other fisherman over to confirm.

The fishermen later came to the conclusion the floating object was, in fact, a person. One of the fishermen went in the water to recover the body while the other called the police.

One of the fishermen said he noticed Vaughan-Youmans was dead for an undetermined amount of time, so attempting to revive her would not have been successful.

He also told police they parked behind a black Toyota Carolla when they arrived. The fishermen reported not knowing who the car belonged to.

The Toyota had a rental tag, however, police saw an SC license plate on the passenger's side floorboard. A DMV check determined the vehicle belonged to Vaughan-Youmans.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.