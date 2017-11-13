Charleston Co. divers: No one inside submerged car off Edisto Island

Charleston County divers say there was no one inside a car spotted in the water at an Edisto Island boat landing Monday morning.

A fisherman spotted the vehicle submerged off Highway 174 at the Dawhoo Boat Landing.

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Underwater Dive Team entered the water shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate the vehicle and determine whether anyone had been trapped inside.

First responders could only see one tire of a light-colored car in the water, according to Larry Garvin of the St. Paul's Fire Department. Garvin said they were in standby mode while divers prepared to enter the water.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston County Rescue Squad, EMS and St. Paul's Fire-Rescue are all on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

