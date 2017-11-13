Crash victim sues state Sen. Paul Campbell for motor vehicle negligence after DUI arrest

The woman on the other end of the crash which led to the arrest of state Sen. Paul Campbell for driving under the influence is now suing him for motor vehicle negligence.

The lawsuit filed in Charleston County court Monday states among other complaints that Campbell was "grossly negligent, careless and reckless" while failing to maintain control over his vehicle and driving under the influence.

The victim, 21-year-old Michaela Caddin, is claiming Campbell's operation of the vehicle caused damage to her vehicle and she suffered injuries as a result.

"This young lady has been drawn into a controversy she did not create," Caddin's lawyer Matt Yelverton said in a statement. "She didn’t ask to be hit by a drunk driver. Her integrity has been called into question. She has been forced to file this lawsuit to restore her good name. I? intend to do just that with the subpoena power and other investigative tools that filing this lawsuit gives me."

Caddin went public last week because she wants Campbell held accountable and asked him to resign his senate post. Campbell claims in the crash report that he was not the driver, but Caddin says she saw Campbell switch places with his wife in the car before police arrived.

The initial incident happened the night of Nov. 4. The crash report says Campbell failed the field sobriety test, but later registered a .09 BAC. Dashcam video shows Campbell's arrest while telling the trooper that he isn't the driver.

The lawsuit states Caddin is looking for a jury trial as well as any punitive damages that may come as a result.

