Firefighters: Welding torch caused barrel explosion, injuring Mt. Pleasant mechanic

One person was transported to the hospital after an accident at a warehouse caused an explosion in Mount Pleasant, fire officials say.

Authorities say the incident happened Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Long Point Road.

Police say a man dragged an oil barrel from outside a garage area to just inside it. He then used a welding torch to remove the top of the barrel to use it as a trash can.

The barrel exploded when the torch ignited a small amount of oil residue in the bottom of the barrel. The force of the explosion pushed the man into a wall.

According to MPFD authorities, employees used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

The person who was injured was transported to MUSC for treatment.

