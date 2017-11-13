Firefighters: Welding torch caused barrel explosion, injuring Mt. Pleasant mechanic

A fire left just the bones of a house in McClellanville Monday nightMore >>
The Highway 41 Corridor Improvement project is underway, but the public’s input is needed to guide the direction of change the area will see.More >>
A dog owner in Dorchester County is facing charges of neglect after authorities say the pet was found with severe head injuries.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies and Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting, according to Charleston County dispatchers. Dispatchers say the reported shooting happened along the 2200 block of Maybank Highway on Johns Island. Crews responded to the scene a little after 3:30 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back later for details. All rights reserved. Copyright WCSC 2017.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after an accident at a warehouse caused an explosion in Mount Pleasant, fire officials say.More >>
