Firefighters: Welding torch caused barrel explosion, injuring Mt. Pleasant mechanic

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

One person was transported to the hospital after an accident at a warehouse caused an explosion in Mount Pleasant, fire officials say. 

Authorities say the incident happened Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Long Point Road. 

Police say a man dragged an oil barrel from outside a garage area to just inside it. He then used a welding torch to remove the top of the barrel to use it as a trash can. 

The barrel exploded when the torch ignited a small amount of oil residue in the bottom of the barrel. The force of the explosion pushed the man into a wall.

According to MPFD authorities, employees used fire extinguishers to put the fire out. 

The person who was injured was transported to MUSC for treatment. 

