GRAPHIC IMAGES: Neglect charges filed after dog found with severe head injuries

A dog owner in Dorchester County is facing charges of neglect after authorities say the pet was found with severe head injuries.

The dog, named Xena, was brought by animal control officers to Dorchester Paws on Friday.

According to a press release, the dog had severe head injuries and her skull was exposed. She was also emaciated.

Despite the injuries, workers said she was in good spirits and was wagging her tail.

Xena underwent surgery Monday at Central Veterinary Hospital in Summerville. The animal hospital said they are not allowed to give us her condition.

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said the dog’s owner has been issued a citation and a hearing will be scheduled on the neglect charge.

