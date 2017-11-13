Bill Murray buys tickets for concertgoers at Charleston Music Hall

One of the Holy City's best-known residents, actor, comedian and writer Bill Murray, treated some concertgoers at the Charleston Music Hall by buying tickets and handing them to people waiting in line.

It all happened last Thursday for a show featuring the bluegrass band the SteelDrivers.

Adam Gloeckler said he was standing in the lobby before the show was supposed to start and saw Murray walk right in.

"He went up to everyone in line waiting to buy tickets at the box office and gave them all tickets," Gloeckler said.

According to Gloeckler, Murray then stood in front of the box office handing tickets until show time.

"It's something like this that you can bring a whole community together and start 'Paying It Forward' just like Bill did," Gloeckler said.

Gloeckler said everyone in the line was in awe as Murray passed the tickets around.

"It is something that everyone who experienced it will never forget," said Gloeckler who also took a picture of the event."If only everyone in the world was like Bill Murray!"

