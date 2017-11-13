Officers arrest man accused of stealing, crashing Mt. Pleasant police car

The man accused of stealing a Mt. Pleasant police car and crashing it has been arrested.

Phillip Sprouse was arrested in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Police say it all started when they detained Sprouse late Friday night off of Lieben Road near Wando High School.

According to authorities, Sprouse was able to escape, get behind the wheel of an empty police cruiser where he allegedly hit another cop car before speeding away and eventually crashing.

He faces charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, escape and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

"More charges are pending as the investigation continues," MPPD officials said."He is currently still in Cherokee County awaiting transfer to Charleston County.”

Officers respond to suspicious car

The incident initially started when an officer responded to Copahee Sound Drive for a suspicious vehicle near homes under construction.

The officer said when he approached the vehicle, the car began moving towards the officer until he ordered them to stop and identified himself as a police officer.

According to a report, there were two people inside, and the officer could smell marijuana coming from inside the car.

The police report states Sprouse was identified as the driver of the car, and officers located a gun in the vehicle.

Sprouse was then handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car. Officers said they later found three white pills on the floorboard of the patrol car where Sprouse was seated.

Police say as officers were securing the suspect's vehicle they heard an engine rev up and saw the suspect driving the police car.

Authorities say the suspect drove the vehicle into another patrol car, onto a sidewalk and then through a wooden fence and into trees.

When officers got to the vehicle, the patrol car was empty.

