City Council ponders solutions to Church Creek Basin flooding

An engineering firm is presenting findings of a study on West Ashley's Church Creek Basin, an area that has been prone to severe flooding for a few years now.

Homeowners in a flood-prone area of West Ashley are hoping for a possible light at the end of the tunnel.

Charleston City Council voted to pass a 6-month moratorium in the 100-year flood plain within the Church Creek Drainage Basin on Monday. It's an extension to a 9-month ban on new construction in place that expires at the end of November.

Some of the possible solutions that were presented include buying out some of the flood prone properties, installing stormwater pump stations and creating tidal surge protections.The improvements suggested have a price tag of more than $44 million. It could cost between $50 to $70 million dollars for the city to buy out 350 properties.

Some properties are already in the works of being bought out through the assistance of FEMA and matching city funds.

The Church Creek Drainage Basin has seen major flooding especially during hurricanes and tropical storms over the last few years. Some areas see flooding on days with heavy rain.

The Senior Adviser to the mayor says extending the moratorium would also give the city more time to make policy recommendations that could be implemented ahead of new construction in that area.

It will also allow for more time to figure out which solutions are best.

Mayor Tecklenburg says it will be a huge challenge to come up with the funds for some of the proposed changes.

With the passing of the temporary ban on construction which impacts about six upcoming projects, the city will look to put in development recommendations so that future projects will help the flooding problems and not add to it.

There will be public meeting at West Ashley High School where the engineering firm will explain the flooding solutions and results of the drainage study so far. It will take place on Thursday, November 16, at 6:30 p.m.

