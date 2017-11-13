Lidl grocery store opens in Goose Creek this month

A Lidl grocery store is set to open in Goose Creek later this month.

The new store on 435 St. James Avenue is expected to be open to the public at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"The Goose Creek store will be Lidl’s tenth location in South Carolina and first in the Charleston area," officials said.

Officials say the first 100 customers to arrive will also receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, offering produce, meat, bakery items and household products.

"Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015," a press release stated."Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, Alamance County, North Carolina, Cecil County, Maryland and Bartow County, Georgia."

