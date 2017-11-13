Beaufort High School names former Gamecock Holloman as next head coach

Former University of South Carolina and Dallas Cowboys star Devonte Holloman has been named as the next head football coach at Beaufort High School.

Holloman has coached at Beaufort High for the past three years, the first year as defensive backs coach and the second and third years as defensive coordinator.

“Coach Holloman is a natural leader, and he’s already familiar with our school, our football program and our student athletes.” said Beaufort High Principal Bonnie Almond, who announced the selection today. “It’s very obvious that the kids respect him.”

He succeeds Mark Clifford, who stepped down recently after 14 years as Beaufort High’s head coach.

Holloman said he was excited about his new challenge.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “My goal is to build not just solid football players but also successful young people. I want to prepare them for the next level, whether that’s college, the workplace or the military.”

Almond said the high school’s current football staff supported promoting Holloman to head coach.

As a high school player, Holloman played on two North Carolina state championship teams at Charlotte’s Independence High and one South Carolina state championship team at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High. Holloman, along with South Pointe teammates and future NFL stars Jadaveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore, went on to play for the University of South Carolina, where Holloman was a three-year starter at safety and linebacker.

Holloman was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft. His best game during his rookie season was an 11-tackle, two-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered two neck injuries while with the Cowboys, the second of which forced his early retirement in August 2014.

“Coach Holloman is not only a terrific teacher of the game of football, he’s also very gifted when it comes to connecting with young people about the issues they face in their daily lives,” said Beaufort High Athletic Director Linc Lyles. “In my experience, that’s unusual for someone at such an early stage in his career. He’s a proven winner, and we’re confident that he’ll bring his winning spirit to Beaufort High School.”



-per Beaufort County High School