Two transported to the hospital following accident near Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Two people were transported the hospital following an I-526 westbound accident near the Don Holt Bridge Monday night. 

The accident was one mile west of Exit 20 to Virginia Avenue. 

Charleston police say the accident involved two vehicles. 

Dispatch crews got a call about the accident at 6:39 p.m. 

