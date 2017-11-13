One hospitalized after overnight fire destroys McClellanville home

A woman who lived in a home destroyed by fire late Monday night said she was asking for all the prayers she could get.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 700 block of Deas Hill Road in McClellanville shortly after 10 p.m.

Firefighters worked to save the home but were unsuccessful. By Tuesday morning, the smell of smoke hung in the air.

The woman, who lived in the home for nearly 20 years, pulled up to the home to see a total loss.

No injuries were reported, but one occupant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.