Highway 41 improvement project underway, aims to ease traffic

The Highway 41 Corridor Improvement project is underway, but the public’s input is needed to guide the direction of change the area will see.

“The goal is to ease traffic,” Charleston County Project Manager Cal Oyer said. “Highway 41 is way over capacity right now and there is a lot of development, as everybody knows, going on in the area, so we’re taking all of those into account and putting them into our traffic modeling studies to see what the project will actually look like."

The project goals include improving capacity along the corridor, compete the Gregorie Ferry Road connector, improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, and improve the capacity at Highway 41 and Highway 17.

The project is currently in the environmental studies phase which will to the design and permitting, and ultimately the construction of the project.



The community is encouraged to give their input on what they would like to see the improvements look like.



The project is part of the 2016 half cent sales tax referendum.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.