World War II veterans gather at Patriots Point for honor cruise

Three World War II veterans gathered Monday on a SpiritLine Dinner Cruise where they were honored for their service.

Each of the veterans were picked up by a limo and taken to Patriots Point for this years annual volunteer dinner cruise.

The three vets received a plaque thanking them for their service during the war, and as volunteers at Patriots Point.

Veteran Bill Watkinson learned to fly every single-engine aircraft the Navy flew in the war.

Another veteran, Dick Whitaker, completed boot camp right here in the Lowcountry at Parris Island. On his 19th birthday, he boarded an attack transport bound for the Japanese held island of Okinawa.

Charleston native and Citadel alum, Bill Cart enlisted in the Navy after his sophomore year. He was one of the first pilots in the war to fly the Corsair Fighter Plane.

Cart flew combat missions off of the escort carrier, USS Saginaw Bay.

The cruise also included more than 50 other volunteers of Patriots Point.

