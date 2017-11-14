Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 115 yards and a TD in a 24-20 loss to Tennessee. The Summerville alum has 44 catches for 694 yards and 5 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 tackles in a 24-20 loss to Tennessee. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 26 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Bye week. The Beaufort alum has 45 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 4 catches for 41 yards and a TD in a 33-7 loss to the Rams. The Berkeley alum has 19 catches for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 15-10 loss to Tampa Bay

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 15-10 loss to Tampa Bay. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 41-16 loss to New England. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Was inactive in a 33-7 win over Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 carries for 4 yards and a TD plus 3 catches for 26 yards in a 22-16 loss to Seattle. The Berkeley alum has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and 31 catches for 283 yards