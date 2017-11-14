St. George boil water advisory lifted

The boil water advisory that was placed on St George was lifted Saturday.

The advisory was blamed on a break in the water system, according to St. George Water Supervisor Dion Straub.

Residents who live in the block of Highway 78 from Metts to Bryant, Bryant to Bryant to Raysor, Raysor to North Metts Street and Metts back to Hwy 78 were under the advisory, Straub said.

Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

The system is being flushed and tested, he said. The advisory will be repealed when test results confirm the water is safe.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.

Anyone with questions about the advisory is asked to call the St. George Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.

