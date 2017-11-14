Two former Kiawah Island officials indicted

The man arrested in December 2015 for allegedly having sexual conduct with a minor under 11 pleaded guilty to two charges in court Thursday.More >>
SCE&G announced $4.8 billion in new benefits to customers, including cutting electric rates by half over the next three years, to address the aftermath of the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Project.More >>
Forty homes could be going up in a James Island Neighborhood with a history of flooding. The cluster subdivision would be off of Central Park Road.More >>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
Lowcountry teachers reported at least 122 incidents where they were injured by students last school year, according to workers’ compensation claims.More >>
