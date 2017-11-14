Two former Kiawah Island officials indicted

Two former Kiawah Island town officials have been indicted for wire fraud.

They are former town administrator 42-year-old Tumiko Rucker of Johns Island and former treasurer 59-year-old Harrison Kenneth Gunnells of Mount Pleasant.

According to town officials both were indicted stemming from alleged misuse of town funds.

A grand jury indicted them on Tuesday on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"Both former employees were terminated from their positions with the Town in 2015 after evidence of their actions was discovered," town officials said in a statement.

If convicted, they could face 20 years behind bars, or a fine of 250,000.

The case was investigated by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The Town is grateful to the U.S. Attorney's Office for their thorough handling of this matter and looks forward to a resolution that provides closure for our residents and staff," Mayor Craig Weaver said."Town officials and staff, past and present, have cooperated at every step of the investigation, including providing background information and financial records which support the Town's contention of misconduct. The Town will continue to cooperate with the authorities as this case proceeds through the criminal court process.”

