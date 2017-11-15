MUSC helping Charleston go green by raising recycling awareness

A group at the Medical University of South Carolina wants to help raise recycling awareness.

MUSC Sustainability and Recycling is hosting “MUSC Recycles Day” Wednesday on the portico. The public event will feature food trucks, green organizations, a photo booth, games and prizes.



Representatives from county recycling programs will be in attendance to answer recycling-related questions or hear concerns. A plastic bag collection drive with giveaways will also be part of the festivities.



The event is a celebration of MUSC’s role in reducing waste and a chance to bring awareness to recycling. It begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the MUSC horseshoe located at 171 Ashley Avenue in Charleston.

