Quantcast

Live 5 Investigates: Assaults on Teachers - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Live 5 Investigates: Assaults on Teachers

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

Bites, slaps and kicks to the face - all happening in the classroom to teachers. 

Live 5's Carter Coyle investigates what's being done to protect Lowcountry educators from their students. 

Assaults on Teachers, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Thursday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly